Zale Properties to Develop 394-Unit View at Sapphire Bay Apartments in Metro Dallas

The View at Sapphire Bay in Dallas is slated for a May 2024 completion.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Locally based developer Zale Properties will build The View at Sapphire Bay, a 394-unit lakefront multifamily project that will be located in Rowlett, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Units will be available in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will have an average size of 941 square feet. Interiors will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz/granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, coworking space, game rooms, fitness center, pet spa, garden courtyard and kitchen and a landscaped picnic area. Completion is slated for May 2024. John Brownlee and Wilson Bauer of JLL arranged $58.3 million in fixed-rate construction financing through Principal Global Investors on behalf of Zale Properties.