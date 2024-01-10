Zale Properties to Develop 396-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Zale Properties will develop The Grove at La Frontera, a 396-unit multifamily project in Arlington. The property will consist of 336 apartments, 60 single-family rental bungalows and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include two pools, a fitness center, pickleball courts, a dog park, pet spa, clubhouse with a coffee bar, coworking spaces, walking trails, a putting green and a community garden. John Brownlee, Bo Beidleman and Chad Lisbeth of JLL arranged a four-year, fixed-rate construction loan through Principal Asset Management on behalf of the developer. Completion is slated for 2025.