HOUSTON — Zar Law Firm has purchased a 45,648-square-foot office building in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building at 17 Briar Hollow Lane was built in 1974 and renovated in 1993. Ryan Hartsell of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the buyer in the transaction. Bill Byrd and Marshall Clinkscales of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.