NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between two locally based investment firms, Zar Property NY and HPNY, has acquired a 57,000-square-foot office building located at 26-30 W. 61st St. in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square area. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to the New York Institute of Technology, which has 24 months remaining on its lease. The seller was The Brodsky Organization. The joint venture purchased the property in an all-cash transaction.