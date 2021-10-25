REBusinessOnline

Zara Realty Breaks Ground on $110M Mixed-Income Project in Queens

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

153-10-88th-Avenue-Queens

Zara Realty's new project at 153-10 88th Ave. in Queens will include energy-saving appliances and HVAC systems.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Zara Realty has broken ground on a 223-unit mixed-income project located at 153-10 88th Ave. adjacent to Rufus King Park in Queens. Thirty percent (66) of the units, which will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, a tenant recreational space, rooftop terrace with gardens and seating areas, electric vehicle charging stations and storage units. Ismael Leyva Architects is designing the nine-story building, and Monadnock Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2023.

