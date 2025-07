CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Fashion retailer Zara will open a 44,000-square-foot store in CambridgeSide, an approximately 1 million-square-foot, mixed-use development located across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The two-level store includes an online order pickup silo and an assisted self-checkout area. New England Development owns CambridgeSide, which originally opened as a regional mall in 1990 and recently launched a food hall.