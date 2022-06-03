REBusinessOnline

ZDI Purchases 29,387 SF Retail Center in Bakersfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

2625-2635-Mall-View-Road-Bakersfield-CA

Office Max, T-Mobile, Quiznos and Cold Stone Creamery are tenants at the 29,387-square-foot retail center.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Southern California-based ZDI Inc. has acquired a retail center, located at 2625-2635 Mall View Road in Bakersfield, for $8.1 million through a 1031 exchange. The seller was a local partnership of real estate professionals, which has owned the property for more than 15 years after purchasing it from the original developer.

Built in 2005, the 29,387-square-foot retail property is fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including a major office supply retailer.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Duane Keathley and Vincent Roche represented the seller in transaction.

