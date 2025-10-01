Wednesday, October 1, 2025
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Zelco Properties, AGW Partners Buy 34,000 SF Retail Condo in Belmont, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BELMONT, MASS. — Zelco Properties & Development, in partnership with AGW Partners, has purchased a 34,000-square-foot retail condo in Belmont, a western suburb of Boston. The space is located within The Bradford, a newly constructed development that houses 115 apartments across three buildings in addition to the retail condo. Retail spaces range in size from 450 to nearly 20,000 square feet. Starbucks currently anchors the condo, which also includes purpose-built restaurant space. The partnership has tapped Connecticut-based Charter Realty to lead leasing efforts.

