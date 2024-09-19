Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zelco Properties, Haverford Retail Partners Acquire 123,000 SF Retail Center in Guilford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GUILFORD, CONN. — Zelco Properties, the development and acquisition arm of Charter Realty, and Haverford Retail Partners have acquired Guilford Commons, a 123,000-square-foot retail center in southern coastal Connecticut. Tenants at the property, which originally opened in 2015, include The Fresh Market, Michaels, DSW, Ulta Beauty, Panera Bread, MOOYAH, Spavia, Pure Barre and Ivy Rehab. T.J. Maxx and Old Navy also recently signed leases at the center. Charter Realty will handle leasing of the property.

