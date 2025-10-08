Wednesday, October 8, 2025
The property at 1400 Powis Road in West Chicago features a 67,500-square-foot warehouse with 5 acres of outdoor storage space.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Zenith IOS Acquires Two Industrial Facilities in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

WEST CHICAGO AND BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — Zenith Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) has acquired two facilities in metro Chicago: 1400 Powis Road in West Chicago and 9809 Industrial Drive in Bridgeview. Ikey Betesh of Meridian Capital Group as well as Frank Melchert, Matt Garland, Stevan Arandjelovic and Simon Porras of Cawley Commercial Real Estate sourced the two acquisitions for Zenith. The Cawley team has been retained as the leasing agent for the West Chicago property, which features a 67,500-square-foot warehouse with 5 acres of outdoor storage space.

