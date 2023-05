STAFFORD, TEXAS — Zeno Truck Parts has signed a 12,564-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 4007 Greenbriar Drive in Stafford, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to commercialcafé.com, the multi-tenant building totals 34,705 square feet and was constructed on 2.1 acres in 1982. Dylan Stiteler of Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. William Carpenter of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, DRA Advisors.