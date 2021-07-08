REBusinessOnline

Zeta Charter Schools to Open 124,000 SF Academic Institution in Upper Manhattan

Posted on by in Civic, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

Zeta-Inwood-Manhattan

Zeta Charters Schools' new campus in Upper Manhattan is scheduled to open prior to the 2023-2024 academic year.

NEW YORK CITY — Zeta Charter Schools will open a 124,000-square-foot academic institution at 400 W. 219th St. in Upper Manhattan. The school, which will be called Zeta Inwood, will serve students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade and is slated to open ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year. The campus will have multiple outdoor play areas, including a 10,000-square-foot rooftop playground as well as a separate early childhood playground and an indoor basketball court. Bolivar Development is constructing the eight-story building that will house the new school. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Thomas Hines of Transwestern provided tenant advisory services for Zeta Charter Schools.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews