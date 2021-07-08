Zeta Charter Schools to Open 124,000 SF Academic Institution in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Zeta Charter Schools will open a 124,000-square-foot academic institution at 400 W. 219th St. in Upper Manhattan. The school, which will be called Zeta Inwood, will serve students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade and is slated to open ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year. The campus will have multiple outdoor play areas, including a 10,000-square-foot rooftop playground as well as a separate early childhood playground and an indoor basketball court. Bolivar Development is constructing the eight-story building that will house the new school. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Thomas Hines of Transwestern provided tenant advisory services for Zeta Charter Schools.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.