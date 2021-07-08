Zeta Charter Schools to Open 124,000 SF Academic Institution in Upper Manhattan

Zeta Charters Schools' new campus in Upper Manhattan is scheduled to open prior to the 2023-2024 academic year.

NEW YORK CITY — Zeta Charter Schools will open a 124,000-square-foot academic institution at 400 W. 219th St. in Upper Manhattan. The school, which will be called Zeta Inwood, will serve students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade and is slated to open ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year. The campus will have multiple outdoor play areas, including a 10,000-square-foot rooftop playground as well as a separate early childhood playground and an indoor basketball court. Bolivar Development is constructing the eight-story building that will house the new school. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Thomas Hines of Transwestern provided tenant advisory services for Zeta Charter Schools.