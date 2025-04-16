ZG Capital, Rialto Complete Renovation of 136,000 SF Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between New York City-based ZG Capital Partners and Miami-based Rialto Capital Management has completed the renovation of Park 53 in Manhattan. The 20-story office building, which is located at 45 E. 53rd St. in the Plaza District, was originally built in 1991. New York City-based architecture firm MdeAs designed the project, which included an expansion and refresh of the lobby, entryway and elevators. In addition, MdeAs collaborated with Vocon to re-program the ground floor with an 8,600-square-foot restaurant with an accompanying wine cellar and private dining area and to design a new amenity space on the second floor.