Ziegler Arranges $114.8M Bond Refinancing for New Jersey Senior Living Community

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Ziegler has arranged $114.8 million in bond financing for Springpoint Senior Living, located near the Jersey Shore in Wall Township. Springpoint operates eight continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in New Jersey and Delaware, 19 affordable housing communities, a home care agency and a continuing care at home program. In addition to refinancing all of the outstanding debt of the previous obligated group, the refinancing also reimbursed Springpoint for approximately $25 million in recent capital expenditures. The fixed-rate, tax-exempt bonds were underwritten simultaneously with $85 million of taxable bank financings with two regional banks. Marathon Capital Strategies LLC provided municipal advisory services to Springpoint in connection with the transaction.