Ziegler Arranges $13.3M Financing for Bayview Retirement Community in Seattle

SEATTLE — Ziegler has arranged $13.3 million in bond financing for Bayview Retirement Community in Seattle. The Washington State Housing Finance Commission issued the bonds.

Bayview Manor Homes, which owns and operates Bayview Retirement Community, is a Washington nonprofit corporation and 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 1961 to care for the elderly residents of Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood and beyond. The community features 133 independent living apartments and 44 assisted living apartments, which includes 10 memory care units. Bayview also operates an intergenerational childcare center located at the community for up to 42 children.

The proceeds of the Series 2024 Bonds, together with other available funds of the corporation, will be used to pay or reimburse costs incurred by Bayview in connection with the installation of new exterior windows across the majority of the community, as well as to make improvements to unit balconies, fund predevelopment costs of a future project and undertake routine capital improvements as determined by management.