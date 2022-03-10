Ziegler Arranges $23.6M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Asset in Mill Valley, California

The Redwoods in Mill Valley, Calif., features 148 independent living units, 130 assisted living units and a 58-bed skilled nursing facility.

MILL VALLEY, CALIF. — Ziegler has arranged $23.6 million in bond financing for The Redwoods, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in Mill Valley, a suburb of San Francisco.

The Redwoods will use the proceeds of the bonds, together with an equity contribution of $5 million, to refinance its outstanding 2013 bonds, fund a bond reserve account, pay an insurance premium to the Cal-Mortgage Loan Insurance Program and pay costs of issuance.

While federally taxable, the bonds were issued through the California Municipal Finance Authority to allow for exemption from State of California income tax. The bonds amortize over a 15-year period, which is eight years shorter than the maturity on the existing 2013 bonds, and carry a bond yield of 2.9 percent. The bonds were issued with a 10-year par call.