Ziegler Arranges $24M Construction Loan for Onelife Seniors Housing Community in Springfield, Oregon

SPRINGFIELD, ORE. — Ziegler has acted as financial advisor in a debt placement totaling $24 million for a new seniors housing community in Oregon. The borrower, Onelife Senior Living, will use the funds to develop Esther Assisted Living Community, a 103-unit property in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene. The Esther will be the fifth assisted living/memory care community owned by Onelife in the state.

The financing provides a construction and bridge term for Onelife to build and stabilize the community prior to placing long-term, permanent, fixed-rate financing via long-term agency debt. The transaction was closed with asset management firm Locust Point Capital.