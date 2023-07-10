Monday, July 10, 2023
Ziegler Arranges $25.3M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Ziegler has arranged $25.3 million in bond financing for Forefront Living San Antonio (FLSA), which plans to use the funds to acquire a 27-acre tract in the city and pay for pre-construction development costs of a seniors housing project. FLSA will own and operate the community, which is slated to include 153 independent living apartments, 40 independent living cottages and 16 memory support assisted living units, as well as a covered parking deck, common areas and administrative support spaces. The financing comprises $22.3 million in tax-exempt notes and $3 million in taxable notes placed with affiliates of FLSA. The development will be named Bella Vida at La Cantera.

