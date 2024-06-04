Ziegler Arranges $32M in Financing for Hoosier Village Seniors Housing Campus Expansion in Indiana

ZIONSVILLE, FORT WAYNE AND COLUMBUS, IND. — Ziegler has arranged $32 million in bank financing for BHI Senior Living, a faith-based nonprofit organization established in 1904 that owns and operates 10 market-rate continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the states of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

The financing is secured by three of BHI’s communities in Indiana: Hoosier Village in Zionsville, The Towne House in Fort Wayne and Four Seasons in Columbus. The portfolio comprises 384 independent living units, 524 assisted living units and 225 skilled nursing units.

BHI will finance two phases of new construction at its flagship Hoosier Village campus. The project consists of a new type of independent living unit for BHI: three-story, 3,200-square-foot townhomes with elevators and upscale finishes.

BHI intends to construct 20 independent living townhomes in each of the two phases, beginning in spring 2024 and another in spring 2025, for a total of 40 units. BHI currently has a significant waitlist with over 400 households seeking an independent living unit at Hoosier Village.

The financing is structured to leverage proceeds from initial entrance fees to the new independent living units. BHI elected to make use of the Phase I initial entrance fee pool to fund the majority of the Phase II project costs in 2025, rather than to utilize debt financing for the entire project amount.