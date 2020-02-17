Ziegler Arranges $35.7M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Expansion in Greenville

The bond financing will fund an expansion at The Woodlands at Furman, adding 44 independent living apartments and a 13,000-square-foot amenities building, as well as renovations to existing dining facilities and common areas.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ziegler has arranged a total of $35.7 million in bond financing for The Woodlands at Furman, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Greenville. Upstate Senior Living Inc. is the owner and operator of the community, which opened in 2009 adjacent to Furman University on land leased by The Furman University Foundation. The property currently features 132 independent living apartments, 28 independent living villas (some of which are under construction), 32 assisted living apartments, 16 memory care units and 30 private skilled nursing units. The bond financing will fund an expansion at the property, adding 44 independent living apartments and a 13,000-square-foot amenities building, as well as renovations to existing dining facilities and common areas. Greystone has served as development consultant to The Woodlands at Furman since its inception.