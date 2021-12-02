REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $39.4M Bond Financing for Pennsylvania Seniors Housing Operator

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Ziegler has arranged $39.4 million in bond financing for Simpson, a nonprofit operator based in Bala Cynwyd, a suburb of Philadelphia. Formerly known as Methodist Episcopal Home for the Aged, the borrower operates three continuing care retirement communities in the region: Simpson House in Philadelphia, Simpson Meadows in Downington and Jenner’s Pond in West Grove. The portfolio totals 482 independent living units, 56 personal care units, 118 assisted living units and 178 skilled nursing units. Proceeds refinance existing bonds from 2015 and fund capital expenditures, among other uses.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  