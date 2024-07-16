Ziegler Arranges $42.5M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Property in Freehold, New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Ziegler has arranged $42.5 million in bond financing for the acquisition of Applewood, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Freehold, an eastern suburb of Trenton. Located on approximately 44 acres, Applewood opened in 1990 and offers 300 independent living units, 37 assisted living units, 11 memory care units and 60 skilled nursing units. The acquisition was completed utilizing a mix of tax-exempt and taxable debt. The borrower is FellowshipLIFE, a nonprofit owner-operator of CCRCs in New Jersey.