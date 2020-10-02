Ziegler Arranges $47.8M Financing for Seniors Housing Expansion in High Point, North Carolina

The planned expansion at Pennybyrn at Maryfield will add 42 new independent living apartments, with 74 percent of them pre-sold, as well as a 24-bed transitional rehabilitation therapy building.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $47.8 million in bond financing for a planned expansion project at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in High Point, just southwest of Greensboro. Located on 72 acres, Pennybyrn currently offers 180 independent living units, 24 assisted living units, 24 memory care units and 125 skilled nursing beds. The planned expansion will add 42 new independent living apartments, with 74 percent of them pre-sold, as well as a 24-bed transitional rehabilitation therapy building. The project will also include improvements to the buildings and exteriors throughout the existing campus. The project team includes borrower and developer ActionPact Development LLC, architect ActionPact Design Group LLC, general contractor Thomas Construction Group LLC, construction manager NewBanks Inc. and Dixon Hughes Goodman as feasibility consultant.