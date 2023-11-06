Ziegler Arranges $52.5M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Winchester, Virginia

WINCHESTER, VA. — Ziegler has arranged $52.5 million in bond financing for Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC), a senior housing development located in Winchester, approximately 70 miles west of the Washington, D.C. metro area. Constructed in 1982, the 87-acre property features 217 independent living units (164 apartments and 53 cottages), 48 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 51 skilled nursing beds. Currently, an independent living villa apartment expansion project is underway at the development.

Ziegler financed the first phase, which includes 48 new independent living villa apartments, in 2022. The second phase of the project is being financed with the new bonds and includes an additional 49 independent living villa apartments, for which SVWC issued two tranches of draw-down bank loans that were purchased by Atlantic Union Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners. The two tranches include a $27.5 million, 10-year bank commitment period with an accreting swap that mitigates interest rate risk through the bank commitment period and a $25 million intermediate-term bond with a 30-month maturity to be repaid with entrance fees to the expansion.