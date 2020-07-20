REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $53M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Expansions in Pennsylvania

Pleasant View Communities is expanding two of its properties in Pennsylvania, including West Lawn Apartments (pictured).

MANHEIM AND LITITZ, PA. — Ziegler has arranged a $53 million construction loan for two seniors housing expansion projects in Pennsylvania. The first project, West Lawn Apartments, will consist of two buildings containing 18 independent living units located on Pleasant View’s existing continuing care retirement community in the South Central Pennsylvania borough of Manheim. This community was originally built in 1954 and features 152 independent living apartments and cottages, 95 personal care units and 115 skilled nursing beds. The second project, the Lofts at Lititz, will consist of 32 independent living units on the site of the historic Wilbur Chocolate Factory in downtown Lititz, a neighboring town. The borrower was Pleasant View Communities.

