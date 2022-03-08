REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $58.4M Financing for Capital Manor Seniors Housing Community in Salem, Oregon

Located in Salem, Ore., Capital Manor features 302 independent living units and 83 residential care beds with an additional 34 memory care beds.

SALEM, ORE. — Ziegler has arranged $58.4 million in bond financing for Capital Manor, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Salem.

Capital Manor features 302 independent living units and 83 residential care beds with an additional 34 memory care beds. Life Care Services has operated the community since 2010.

The financing will refund bonds from 2012 while funding a renovation project that will include a new façade and refreshed common areas.

“It has been exciting to see Capital Manor, under Life Care Services’ leadership, execute a major operations turnaround, expand its living options, add memory care services, and beautify and expand its activity and hospitality areas,” says Mary Muñoz, senior managing director at Ziegler.

