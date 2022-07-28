REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $71M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Winchester, Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Virginia

Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is a continuing care retirement community in Winchester that comprises 218 independent living units, 48 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 51 skilled nursing beds.

WINCHESTER, VA. — Ziegler has arranged $71 million in bond financing for Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Winchester, approximately 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. SVWC was founded in 1982 and provides housing, healthcare and other services to nearly 400 residents on its 87-acre campus through the operation of 218 independent living units (164 apartments and 54 cottages), 48 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 51 skilled nursing beds.

SVWC is completing an independent living unit expansion project known as the Hackwoods, the first phase of which will include 48 new independent living unit apartments. To fund the first phase of the project, SVWC issued two tranches of drawdown bank loans that Atlantic Union Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners purchased. The first portion of the financing was $51 million in bonds via a 12-year bank commitment, with a variable interest rate. The second portion, totaling $20 million, features a 4.5-year final maturity to be repaid from initial entrance fees to the new independent living units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  