Ziegler Arranges $71M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Winchester, Virginia

Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is a continuing care retirement community in Winchester that comprises 218 independent living units, 48 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 51 skilled nursing beds.

WINCHESTER, VA. — Ziegler has arranged $71 million in bond financing for Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Winchester, approximately 75 miles west of Washington, D.C. SVWC was founded in 1982 and provides housing, healthcare and other services to nearly 400 residents on its 87-acre campus through the operation of 218 independent living units (164 apartments and 54 cottages), 48 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 51 skilled nursing beds.

SVWC is completing an independent living unit expansion project known as the Hackwoods, the first phase of which will include 48 new independent living unit apartments. To fund the first phase of the project, SVWC issued two tranches of drawdown bank loans that Atlantic Union Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners purchased. The first portion of the financing was $51 million in bonds via a 12-year bank commitment, with a variable interest rate. The second portion, totaling $20 million, features a 4.5-year final maturity to be repaid from initial entrance fees to the new independent living units.