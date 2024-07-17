Ziegler Arranges $76.2M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $76.2 million in bond financing for Carolina Meadows, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Chapel Hill, part of the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area. Carolina Meadows was formed in 1983 to develop, own and manage the community. The property features 476 independent living units, 78 assisted living units (95 beds in operation) and 78 skilled nursing units (86 beds in operation). This ranks Carolina Meadows as the 20th largest nonprofit, single-site CCRC in the country, according to the 2023 LeadingAge-Ziegler 200.

Carolina Meadows plans to develop, own and operate a replacement nursing facility that will total approximately 122,000 square feet. The project will bring a progressive new care model to Carolina Meadows and will include a total of 90 beds, comprised seven 12-person households with the possibility of dual-occupancy in one unit in six of the households. Each unique household is designed to resemble a home, and include a living room, kitchen, den and direct access to outdoor spaces.

Upon completion of the project, which is scheduled for April 2026, Carolina Meadows will transfer residents from its existing health center to the new health center.