Pictured is one of Brazos Presbyterian Homes' unnamed seniors housing properties in Texas.
Ziegler Arranges $76M Bond Financing for Brazos Presbyterian Homes in Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Ziegler has arranged $76 million in bond financing for Brazos Presbyterian Homes (BPH), a nonprofit seniors housing owner-operator based in Houston. The tax-exempt, draw-down bonds are supported by a three-bank syndicate comprised of Amegy Bank, Hancock Whitney and Trustmark. BPH owns and operates three continuing care retirement communities in Texas: Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor, The Hallmark and Longhorn Village. The bonds will fund an expansion project at Longhorn Village, refinance bonds from 2013 and pay the costs of issuance. The expansion project will add 48 independent living apartments to the community, as well as underground parking. Greenbrier Development is assisting with the development.

