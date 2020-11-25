Ziegler Arranges $77.1M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Expansion in Dallas

The expansion of Presbyterian Village North in Dallas will add 112 independent living units to the 66-acre campus.

DALLAS — Ziegler has arranged $77.1 million of bond financing for Presbyterian Village North, a continuing care retirement community in North Dallas. The proceeds of the bonds will finance an expansion project that will add 112 new independent living units in a five-story building named The Hawthorne. The community sits on a 66-acre campus and currently consists of 89 buildings with 253 independent living units, 101 assisted living units, 44 memory care units and a health center operating 106 skilled nursing beds. Of the 97 units being marketed, 72 percent are already pre-sold. The project also includes renovations to the community’s existing common areas.