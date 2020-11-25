REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $77.1M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing Expansion in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Presbyterian-Village-North-Dallas

The expansion of Presbyterian Village North in Dallas will add 112 independent living units to the 66-acre campus.

DALLAS — Ziegler has arranged $77.1 million of bond financing for Presbyterian Village North, a continuing care retirement community in North Dallas. The proceeds of the bonds will finance an expansion project that will add 112 new independent living units in a five-story building named The Hawthorne. The community sits on a 66-acre campus and currently consists of 89 buildings with 253 independent living units, 101 assisted living units, 44 memory care units and a health center operating 106 skilled nursing beds. Of the 97 units being marketed, 72 percent are already pre-sold. The project also includes renovations to the community’s existing common areas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  