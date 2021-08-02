Ziegler Arranges $85.5M Bond Financing for Three Senior Living Properties in New England

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Ziegler has arranged $85.5 million in bond financing for a trio of senior living properties in New England.

The properties include the 147-bed Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield, Mass.; the 150-bed Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester, Mass.; and the 120-bed Lutheran Home of Southbury (LHS) in Southbury, Conn.

The borrower was Ascentria Care Alliance, a Worcester-based skilled nursing operator. Proceeds of the bonds issued through the National Finance Authority will be used to acquire the real estate assets of LHS, fund various capital expenditures across the LHS campus, fund a debt service reserve fund and pay costs of issuance associated with the financing.

Proceeds of bonds issued through the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency will be used by Ascentria to acquire the Brookfield and Worcester locations, refinance existing debt obligations in connection with the acquisition and fund improvements to the properties.