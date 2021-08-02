REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $85.5M Bond Financing for Three Senior Living Properties in New England

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Ziegler has arranged $85.5 million in bond financing for a trio of senior living properties in New England.

The properties include the 147-bed Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield, Mass.; the 150-bed Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester, Mass.; and the 120-bed Lutheran Home of Southbury (LHS) in Southbury, Conn.

The borrower was Ascentria Care Alliance, a Worcester-based skilled nursing operator. Proceeds of the bonds issued through the National Finance Authority will be used to acquire the real estate assets of LHS, fund various capital expenditures across the LHS campus, fund a debt service reserve fund and pay costs of issuance associated with the financing.

Proceeds of bonds issued through the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency will be used by Ascentria to acquire the Brookfield and Worcester locations, refinance existing debt obligations in connection with the acquisition and fund improvements to the properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews