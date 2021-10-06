REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Arranges $91.9M Bond Financing for Eliseo Seniors Housing Expansion in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

The expansion at Eliseo in Tacoma, Wash., will add 91 independent living units, a new dining venue and renovations to the multipurpose and meeting rooms, administrative offices and the entrance to the health center.

TACOMA, WASH. — Ziegler has arranged $91.9 million in bond financing, issued through the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, for an expansion project at Eliseo, a continuing care retirement community in Tacoma.

Eliseo, formerly known as Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, is a nonprofit corporation established in 1975 to develop, own and operate senior living facilities. Eliseo comprises 53 independent living apartments, 88 condo-style independent living units, 41 licensed assisted living beds, 14 memory care units and 187 skilled nursing beds.

The expansion project will add 91 new independent living units (consisting of 50 apartments and 41 villas) and a new dining venue, as well as renovations to multipurpose and meeting rooms, administrative offices and the entrance to the health center.

In addition to funding the project, the bonds will refinance bonds from 2013 and repay a loan used for pre-development expenses.

