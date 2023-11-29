Ziegler Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Ziegler has served as sell-side financial advisor for the sale of St. Martin’s in the Pines, a 316-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Birmingham. Diversicare Healthcare Services acquired the property from the independent ownership board for an undisclosed price. Located in the eastern outskirts of the city near the Mountain Brook and Homewood suburbs, the property is near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and the UAB hospital system.

St. Martin’s in the Pines comprises a four-story independent living facility with 97 apartments, a two-story assisted living and memory care facility with 40 assisted living units and 51 memory care units, and a skilled nursing campus with 128 skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation beds. It is the second largest skilled nursing campus in Alabama, according to Ziegler.

Diversicare is recognized as a premier provider of post-acute care and is the largest skilled nursing provider in Alabama with 19 campuses in the state.