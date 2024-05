GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. — Ziegler has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Bethesda Senior Living on the sale of an assisted living community located in Grand Junction, near the Utah border.

Bethesda Senior Living is a faith-based, nonprofit operator of over 20 seniors housing communities spanning the Midwest and West regions.

Cornerstone Management purchased the community in conjunction with a private real estate fund and took over operations. The price was not disclosed.