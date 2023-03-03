REBusinessOnline

Ziegler Closes $29M Bond Financing for Ensō Verde Seniors Housing Development in Simi Valley, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Enso-Verde-Simi-Valley-CA

Ensō Verde in Simi Valley, Calif., will feature 237 independent living units, 24 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Ziegler has arranged $29 million in bond financing for Ensō Verde, a seniors housing community currently under development in Simi Valley.

The borrower is Kendal Corp., which began developing the continuing care retirement community in 2022.

Located on 21 acres, plans call for 237 independent living units, 24 assisted living units, 24 memory care units and related amenities and common areas.

The California Public Finance Authority issued the unrated bonds, which are a mix of tax-exempt and taxable.

The bonds will be used to purchase the development site, fund preconstruction development and marketing costs and pay certain costs of issuance. The project is scheduled to open later this year.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  