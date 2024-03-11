Ziegler Negotiates Sale of 177-Unit Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ziegler, as exclusive financial advisor to the seller, has arranged the acquisition of Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland.

Founded by members of the Columbia Baptist churches, the nonprofit Oregon Baptist Retirement Home Society opened its doors in 1944. The community expanded several times over the next 40 years. In 1987, the organization moved to its current location in northeast Portland and expanded again 10 years later. Today, the campus consists of 115 rental independent living apartments and 62 assisted living units spread over approximately six acres of land.

The buyer is a for-profit owner-operator. The price was not disclosed.

The Ziegler investment banking team included Humair Sabir, Stephen Johnson, Marie Carlson, and Ryan Anders.