Monday, March 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Parkview-Christian-Retirement-Portland-OR
Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland, Ore., offers 177 independent living apartments and assisted living units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonSeniors HousingWestern

Ziegler Negotiates Sale of 177-Unit Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Ziegler, as exclusive financial advisor to the seller, has arranged the acquisition of Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland.

Founded by members of the Columbia Baptist churches, the nonprofit Oregon Baptist Retirement Home Society opened its doors in 1944. The community expanded several times over the next 40 years. In 1987, the organization moved to its current location in northeast Portland and expanded again 10 years later. Today, the campus consists of 115 rental independent living apartments and 62 assisted living units spread over approximately six acres of land.

The buyer is a for-profit owner-operator. The price was not disclosed.

The Ziegler investment banking team included Humair Sabir, Stephen Johnson, Marie Carlson, and Ryan Anders.

You may also like

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 94,949 SF Plaza West...

Multiple Organics Sells 49,805 SF Warehouse, Cold Storage...

PSRS Arranges $13.2M Refinancing for Wilmington Plaza Shopping...

Southwest Value Partners, StreetLights Residential to Open Two...

IPA Brokers $12.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Stonelake Capital Partners Buys 119,995 SF Distribution Facility...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 19,259 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94-Room Fairfield...

Friedman Negotiates Sale of 60,000 SF Office Building...