Ziff Purchases Six Self-Storage Properties in Southeast, Colorado Totaling 2,750 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Self-Storage, Southeast, Tennessee, Virginia

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has purchased six self-storage properties in the Southeast and Colorado totaling 2,750 climate- and non-climate-controlled units, including boat and RV rental spaces. The Mount Pleasant-based investor purchased the assets for an undisclosed price via its ZRP Storage Opportunity Fund. The assets in the portfolio include four existing properties: Morristown Self Storage in Morristown, Tenn.; J&S Self Storage in Fountain, Colo.; Mocks Hwy 20 Self Storage in Cumming, Ga.; and Atlas Business Center in Gainesville, Ga. The portfolio also includes two buildings in Roanoke, Va., and Waldorf, Md., that were acquired for conversion to self-storage properties branded under the StoreEase flag. Combined the six assets span 340,000 net rentable square feet. The sellers were not disclosed.

