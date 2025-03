LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has purchased Village Square Shopping Center, a necessity-based retail center in Louisville, for $9.2 million. ZRP plans to improve the 40,211-square-foot asset by enhancing the center’s tenant mix and physical property. Located at 535-655 E. South Boulder Road, Village Square is shadow-anchored by Centre Court Apartments and Shamrock Foods.