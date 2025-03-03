Monday, March 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet anchor Promenade at Northwoods in North Charleston, S.C.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Ziff Real Estate Acquires Promenade at Northwoods Retail Center in North Charleston for $30.8M

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina-based Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Promenade at Northwoods, a 253,308-square-foot retail center in North Charleston, for $30.8 million. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but The Post and Courier reports the seller was an affiliate of Charlotte-based Big V Property Group.

Situated on 7800 Rivers Ave. across from Northwoods Mall, the property is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Christian Chamblee, Brooke Frey and Paige Tompkins led the ZRP deal team in the transaction. This acquisition brings ZRP’s metro Charleston portfolio to 640,000 square feet across six properties.

You may also like

AvalonBay Agrees to Acquire Two Austin-Area Apartment Communities...

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,091 SF Office Building...

Elevate Commercial Acquires 144-Unit Apartment Complex in Burleson,...

Penzance Buys Industrial Portfolio in Manassas, Virginia for...

TMG Arranges $37.6M Sale of Summerview Apartments in...

Ambient Communities Buys 110-Room Vacant Hotel in San...

Scully Co., True North Buy 230-Unit Apartment Complex...

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $6.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant...

TMC Holdings Acquires 2.4-Acre Land Parcel in Tucson,...