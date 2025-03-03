Ziff Real Estate Acquires Promenade at Northwoods Retail Center in North Charleston for $30.8M

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina-based Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Promenade at Northwoods, a 253,308-square-foot retail center in North Charleston, for $30.8 million. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but The Post and Courier reports the seller was an affiliate of Charlotte-based Big V Property Group.

Situated on 7800 Rivers Ave. across from Northwoods Mall, the property is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Christian Chamblee, Brooke Frey and Paige Tompkins led the ZRP deal team in the transaction. This acquisition brings ZRP’s metro Charleston portfolio to 640,000 square feet across six properties.