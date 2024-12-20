Friday, December 20, 2024
Ziff Real Estate Acquires South Charlotte Retail Center for $11.2M

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Camfield Corners, a 70,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center in south Charlotte, for $11.2 million. Simpson Commercial Real Estate’s Wells Herndon and Wesley Fricks represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Christian Chamblee, Jack Jardina and Kayla Hamilton were the internal representatives for ZRP.

Camfield Corners spans 9.7 acres and includes tenants like Planet Fitness and Goodwill. ZRP owns three retail assets near the recent purchase, including Carolina Crossing, Matthews Festival and Turnberrry Place.

