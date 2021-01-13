Ziff Real Estate Partners Acquires 41,439 SF Retail Property Near Nashville

HERMITAGE, TENN. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has acquired Jackson’s Courtyard, a 41,439-square-foot retail center in Hermitage, for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 3441 Lebanon Pike, 13 miles east of downtown Nashville. At the time of sale, the property was leased to tenants including Co. Capelli Salon & Spa, Subway, Hermitage Dance Academy and Mirage Nails Salon. The seller was not disclosed.