REBusinessOnline

Ziff Real Estate Partners Acquires 41,439 SF Retail Property Near Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

HERMITAGE, TENN. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has acquired Jackson’s Courtyard, a 41,439-square-foot retail center in Hermitage, for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 3441 Lebanon Pike, 13 miles east of downtown Nashville. At the time of sale, the property was leased to tenants including Co. Capelli Salon & Spa, Subway, Hermitage Dance Academy and Mirage Nails Salon. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  