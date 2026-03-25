Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Ross Dress for Less anchors West Ashley Shoppes in Charleston, S.C. (Photo courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Ziff Real Estate Partners Acquires Charleston Shopping Center for $22.6M

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Locally based Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired West Ashley Shoppes, a 136,327-square-foot shopping center located at 946 Orleans Road in Charleston’s West Ashley neighborhood. Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) purchased the shopping center from ZRP for approximately $22.6 million via its Continental Realty Fund IV LP investment vehicle. Tom Kolarczyk of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated across from Citadel Mall, West Ashley Shoppes was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree and Cost Plus World Market. There is roughly 13,000 square feet of shop space available for lease, according to ZRP. CRC owned West Ashley Shoppes for 10 years prior to the sale.

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