Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Mercado-Scottsdale-AZ
Situated in Scottsdale, Ariz., Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch features 118,751 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of Ziff Real Estate Partners)
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys 118,751 SF Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch Retail Center in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch, a neighborhood retail center in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Whitestone REIT sold the asset for $26.5 million. This transaction marks ZRP’s first purchase in Arizona.

Situated on more than 11 acres, Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch offers 118,751 square feet of retail space occupied by a blend of national, regional and local tenants, including Planet Fitness and Walgreens. The center serves Scottsdale Ranch, a 1,100-acre, master-planned community.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller, while Christian Chamblee and Kayla Meier provided self-representation for the buyer in the transaction.

