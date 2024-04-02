Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys 118,751 SF Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch Retail Center in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has acquired Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch, a neighborhood retail center in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Whitestone REIT sold the asset for $26.5 million. This transaction marks ZRP’s first purchase in Arizona.

Situated on more than 11 acres, Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch offers 118,751 square feet of retail space occupied by a blend of national, regional and local tenants, including Planet Fitness and Walgreens. The center serves Scottsdale Ranch, a 1,100-acre, master-planned community.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller, while Christian Chamblee and Kayla Meier provided self-representation for the buyer in the transaction.