Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys Fishers Crossing Shopping Center in Suburban Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has purchased Fishers Crossing in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers for an undisclosed price. The 29,569-square-foot retail center was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Pet Supplies Plus, Great Clips and Papa John’s. A recently renovated Kroger store shadow-anchors the property. This is the second retail center that Ziff has acquired in the Indianapolis area.