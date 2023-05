CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has sold East Brainerd Shopping Center, an 18,156-square-foot retail strip center located at the intersection of East Brainerd and Jenkins roads in Chattanooga. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The property’s tenant roster includes East Brainerd Wine & Spirits, Marco’s Pizza, Tobacco Mart of Chattanooga and Good World Goods. The center includes a gas station and Food City grocery store that Ziff is not including in the sale.