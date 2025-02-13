Thursday, February 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Planet Fitness anchors St. Francis Marketplace in Columbus, Ga. (Photo courtesy of The Palomar Group)
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 63,607 SF Shopping Center in Columbus, Georgia

by John Nelson

COLUMBUS, GA. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has sold St. Francis Marketplace, a 63,607-square-foot shopping center located at 4519 Woodruff Road in Columbus. The retail property’s tenant roster includes Planet Fitness, Rent-A-Center, Kool Smiles, Franklin Dental & Braces and Jersey Mike’s Subs, among others.

The Mt. Pleasant, S.C.-based investor originally acquired the center in 2015 and completed various upgrades at the property over the past 10 years. Steve Collins and Brent Hadden of The Palomar Group represented Ziff in the transaction. The sales price and buyer were not released.

You may also like

Isuzu Acquires 1 MSF Industrial Facility in Upstate...

Alliance Residential Opens 391-Unit Prose Lakeside Apartments in...

FNRP Purchases 67,662 SF Shopping Center in Montgomery,...

Kirkland Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Multifamily Community in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 274-Unit Apartment Community in...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 31,393 SF Industrial Flex...

Gantry Arranges $46.5M in Refinancing for Shopping Center...

Goodegg Investments Acquires 71-Unit North Edge Apartments in...

Silagi Development Buys 3-Acre Industrial Development Site in...