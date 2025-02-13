Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 63,607 SF Shopping Center in Columbus, Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA. — Ziff Real Estate Partners has sold St. Francis Marketplace, a 63,607-square-foot shopping center located at 4519 Woodruff Road in Columbus. The retail property’s tenant roster includes Planet Fitness, Rent-A-Center, Kool Smiles, Franklin Dental & Braces and Jersey Mike’s Subs, among others.

The Mt. Pleasant, S.C.-based investor originally acquired the center in 2015 and completed various upgrades at the property over the past 10 years. Steve Collins and Brent Hadden of The Palomar Group represented Ziff in the transaction. The sales price and buyer were not released.