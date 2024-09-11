Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 97,682 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — South Carolina-based investment firm Ziff Real Estate Partners has sold Castle Hills Market, a 97,682-square-foot shopping center in in the northern-central area of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built in 1986 and is home to tenants such as Allstate Insurance Co., Alamo Bridal, Edward Jones and Rainbow Language Academy. The buyer was an undisclosed Dallas-based investor. John Indelli, Whitney Snell, Chris Gerard and Ryan West of JLL brokered the deal. Ziff acquired the property in 2020 and implemented a value-add program prior to the sale.