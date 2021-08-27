REBusinessOnline

Ziff Real Estate Purchases 215,100 SF Flex Industrial Property in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Ziff Real Estate Partners has purchased a 215,100-square-foot flex industrial property known as Director’s Row in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The property features convenient access to I-465, I-70 and the Indianapolis International Airport. Ziff plans to make significant upgrades to the building, which was nearly 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Fiserv, Rocore Thermal Systems and Evens Time. Tyler Wilson of Colliers International will handle leasing on behalf of Ziff.

