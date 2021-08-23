REBusinessOnline

Ziff Real Estate Sells Pyramid Place Shopping Center in Indianapolis for $10.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

INDIANAPOLIS — Ziff Real Estate Partners (ZRP) has sold Pyramid Place Shopping Center in Indianapolis for $10.6 million to an undisclosed buyer. The neighborhood shopping center is located at the intersection of Michigan Road and West 86th Street and features a gross leasable area of 51,974 square feet. The property was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants such as Five Guys, Einstein Bagels, Chicken Salad Chick, Qdoba and Tavel Eye Care. ZRP acquired the asset in 2015 from LNR Property LLC.

