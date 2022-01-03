REBusinessOnline

Zilber Acquires 125,000 SF Industrial Property in Beloit, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

WestRock fully occupies the facility at 2350 Springbrook Court.

BELOIT, WIS. — Zilber Property Group has acquired a 125,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 2350 Springbrook Court in the southern Wisconsin town of Beloit. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. WestRock, a global packaging solutions company, fully occupies the property, which features a clear height of 20 feet, 11 dock positions, 15 trailer stalls, one drive-in door and additional land for expansion. Rachel Agba represented Zilber on an internal basis.

